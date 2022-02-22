Zelenskyy held consultations with Macron, Scholz, convened Security Council meet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in connection with the statements made at the meeting of the Russian Security Council, he had held urgent consultations with the German and French leaders, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, and also convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Given the statements made at the meeting of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I held urgent consultations with @EmmanuelMacron and @OlafScholz and convened the National Security and Defense Council," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

Minutes earlier, Ukrainian media reported that the NSDC meeting was scheduled for 18:00 GMT. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor