Zelenskyy says 7,144 people evacuated from several Ukrainian cities on Friday

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 7,144 people had been evacuated from a number of Ukrainian cities on Friday.

"7,144 people have been rescued from Enerhodar, Bucha, Hostomel and Kozarovychi," Zelenskyy said in a video address on his Telegram channel.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor