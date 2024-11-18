Zelenskyy thanks partners for air defence, urges G20 leaders to address Russia's continued terror

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 18 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his deep gratitude to international partners for their support in providing air defence systems and missiles to Ukraine. He further emphasised the need for these systems, citing the ongoing Russian attacks on Ukrainian territories.

Zelenskyy urged partners to facilitate the delivery of defence systems like the Patriot.

Zelenskyy took to X ot post, "I am deeply grateful to all our partners who support us with air defense systems and missiles. This is a truly global effort. Every time Russia carries out such attacks, it underscores how critical it is that partners don't leave systems like Patriot and others sitting idle in warehouses, but instead provide them to those who know how to protect lives and urgently need them."

"We still haven't received all the necessary systems from our alliesbut we continue to work toward that goal. Once these systems are in place, our ability to repel attacks will be much stronger," he posted.

The Ukrainian President further said that one of the key element of Victory Plan is providing the Ukrainian army with long-range capabilities. He said, "One more thing: The plan for strengthening Ukraine is the Victory Plan that I presented to our partners. One of its key elements is providing our army with long-range capabilities. There's been much said in the media today that we have received approval to take relative actions. But strikes are not carried out with words. These things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves."

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy also condemned Russia's latest large-scale attack on Ukraine, which saw 210 missiles and drones target critical civilian infrastructure, resulting in fatalities, including children.

Sharing another post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "This morning began with one of the largest Russian strikes on Ukraine. 210 missiles and drones, including aeroballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as dozens of Shahed drones, were launched. All of them targeted civilian infrastructurecritical facilities like power plants and transformers."

"Putin drowns the world in his rhetoric, but his only true message is written in destruction and death, delivered through every missile and drone Russia sends. This evening, a Russian missile hit a nine-story residential building. There are confirmed fatalities, including children. Many people are wounded. Emergency services are on the scene, doing everything to save lives. But what is still missingand desperately neededis the principled reaction of the world to this evil,"the post added.

Zelenskyy further stressed the need for a decisive action from the global community, particularly as G20 leaders meet, urging them "not to turn a blind eye to Russia's continued terror."

He added, "These days, leaders of the G20 are meeting. The entire world needs them not to turn a blind eye to Russia's continued terror. Only when the world reacts decisively can the situation change. Russia has involved North Korea in its warand the reaction has been weak. Russia has continued its terror for nearly 1,000 daysand the world's decisions are still delayed. Two years ago, at the G20 Summit, Ukraine presented the Peace Formulaa clear path to ending this war. Yet it has not been implemented. The time to act is now. The G20 cannot afford weakness or indifference. It must rise decisively to this challenge."

US President Joe Biden has authorised the use of long-range missiles by Ukraine to target the deepest part of Russia, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The missiles could be used in the Kursk region of western Russia to defend Ukrainian forces against Russian and North Korean offensives, the New York Times quoted US officials as saying.

This comes as President-elect Donald Trump is set to assume charge. In earlier statements, Trump has called to bring an end to the war.As per the officials, Ukraine will be allowed to use the long-range missiles, known as the Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, the New York Times reported.

Biden's decision comes in response to Russia's surprise decision to bring North Korean troops into the fight, officials told the New York Times.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor