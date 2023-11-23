Zoya too can have an origin story: Katrina Kaif

New Delhi, Nov 23 With a successful run of her latest release ‘Tiger 3’, where she plays a spy, actress Katrina Kaif says her character Zoya too can have an origin story.

Asked if she feels that there should be an origin story for Zoya just like Tiger, essayed by Salman Khan, Katrina told IANS: “So the beauty of the spy verse is that I think Aditya Chopra has created is there's so much room and there's so much scope for all of the characters he has created because they are so well written.

Zoya first appeared in ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, a 2012 action thriller film directed by Kabir Khan, where Katrina played an ISI agent. She was then seen in 2017 in the film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where she played Tiger’s wife. She then was seen in ‘Tiger 3’.

All Katrina wants is a good story and script for a film on Zoya.

“If there is a good story, my belief is a good story and a good script should always deserve to be made. So if we get or if you know, the team cracks an amazing story, which everyone's excited about of course why not. There can definitely be an origin story for Zoya,” she added.

