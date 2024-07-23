3 notable women worth following on Instagram due to their unique approach towards their field!

On Instagram, you want to follow the ones who will really inspire you, fuel your creativity, and offer some solid lessons. Here are 3 hand-picked Instagram influencers to follow and learn from. These digital trailblazers have honed their craft, showcasing a unique blend of talent, authenticity, and charisma.

Swati Vakharia: Pioneering Ayurvedic Wellness with Nabhi Sutra

Swati Vakharia founded Nabhi Sutra to reintroduce Ayurvedic belly button oiling, an ancient practice, into modern wellness routines. Nabhi Sutra’s Instagram boasts of Ayurvedic practices and principles, including discussions on energy centers like the naval chakra. The brand creates a personal quest for natural remedies for her family's health issues, leading her to discover the benefits of belly button oiling. Nabhi Sutra’s provide posts and discussions that align with the concept of naval thread within the context of spiritual and holistic wellness practices.

Nabhi Sutra offers nine categories of belly button oil, each targeting specific health concerns such as hair and skin care, joint pain, and menstrual pain relief. The oils are made from natural, therapeutic-grade ingredients, emphasizing purity and efficacy. Nabhi Sutra plans to expand internationally, starting with the US market, and has received interest from six other countries.

Tina Walia: Mastering Image Management and Personal Development

Tina Walia, a certified image coach and life coach, has transformed the lives of thousands through her expertise in image management and personal development. With 27 years in the fashion industry and 8 years as an image consultant, Tina has trained over 8000 individuals, ranging from corporate executives to public figures. She offers tailored packages designed to boost confidence, enhance professional presence, and improve overall personal effectiveness. Recognized as a thought leader, Tina shares her insights through platforms like Sipping Thoughts and other media outlets, contributing valuable knowledge to her field. Her work extends beyond individual coaching to include workshops, seminars, and keynote speeches, helping a wider audience understand the importance of image and personal development. On Instagram she can been seen giving valuable tips on Image Consulting.

Dr. Garima Srivastav: Championing Sexual Wellness with Dr. Snug

Dr. Garima Srivastav, a renowned gynecologist, founded Dr. Snug to address the lack of awareness and resources surrounding sexual wellness. Her mission is to break societal taboos and provide holistic solutions to improve sexual health. Dr. Srivastav uses social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to educate and engage with a wider audience, helping to destigmatize sexual health discussions. Through informative videos, live sessions, and Q&A interactions, she reaches thousands of individuals, providing valuable information and support. Dr. Snug offers all-natural products designed to support sexual health, including lubricants, menstrual cups, and wellness supplements, reflecting her commitment to providing reliable and comforting solutions. Future plans include expanding the product line to include more innovative health products and enhancing the digital presence to reach more people. Dr. Srivastav’s efforts demonstrate the power of social media in driving awareness and acceptance of sensitive health issues, creating a more informed and empowered society. She can be reached on Instagram at - Link

These women exemplify the innovative spirit and dedication required to transform industries. By focusing on community support, and quality, they are setting new benchmarks and inspiring others to follow suit. As they continue to grow and expand, their impact on the market and society will undoubtedly be profound, offering consumers better choices and fostering a more responsible and connected world.