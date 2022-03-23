4 indoor games for families to have a fun filled weekend

New Delhi, March 23 When it's the weekend, we either go on a family vacation or stay at home and rest. While we are at home, television and other electronic devices can sometimes save the day, but we probably don't want to give children unlimited screen time all day. Keeping children entertained over the weekend, requires some new ideas.

Skoodle Stackrr Classic: A game that brings the entire family together. Look no further if you want a great combination of sense, laughter, and maybe a little patience. It is the ideal game for everyone, providing an edge-of-your-seat experience, gravity-defying action, and a floor game that promotes Strategic Thinking, communication, and logic among players.

Price: INR 535/-

Available at: https://www.skoodleplay.com/

Hasbro Pictureka: Laugh-Out-Loud It's a lot of fun for family and friends to see who can find it the fastest and first! The game consists of 9 game tiles with whimsical images that players must race to find as directed by their mission cards. They keep the mission card if they find the object. The player who has the most cards at the end of the game wins!

Price: INR 799/-

Available at: https://www.hamleys.in/

Handmade Trikona Dexterity Game: Trikona is a game of both physical and mental acuity. Using the simple premise of stacking blocks, try to select the right piece that corresponds to your pattern card. The game is won by the player who matches and completes his puzzle first before the tower collapses.

Price: INR 2,345/-

Available at: https://in.boredgamecompany

Skoodle Quest Wordwit: Make Your Word Known Wit and win with the most points, claiming the crowning glory of being the most witty with words. It's simple and enjoyable, and you learn new words while challenging your opponents. Make Every Letter Count by adding letters in each turn and scoring points to form a continuous string of meaningful words.

Price: INR 679

Availability: https://www.skoodleplay.com/

