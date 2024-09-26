4 Simple Strategies to Ensure Children Remember What They Learn

According to the report of Oxford International Education Group, to sharpen your brain and remember what you read, read aloud what you read; if you can hear your voice in your ears, you will remember everything correctly. Get good sleep, which improves concentration.

Try to learn new things constantly, and study at a fixed time every day. If you study longer than necessary, you will not be interested in studying and will get distracted. Do group study at least once a week, i.e., study with friends from your school and class.

1) Revision

Whenever you study, don't forget to revise or recall what you read for a few minutes. Always sit down with a pen, pencil, and underline the important things. If you do some things regularly at fixed times, they will be remembered.

2) Understand what is read

Try to understand everything you read while studying. Make notes and ask questions. Try to sit quietly and absorb what you read. This will help your brain stay healthy.

3) Break is necessary while studying

Continuous study makes the brain tired, and attention starts to wander. So take small breaks while studying. This helps the brain relax and gives it time to process new information.

4) Visualization

Whenever you read something new, visualize it by looking at a picture or map so that things will be remembered properly, and everything will be visualized along with the brain image. By using these techniques, you can remember things for a long time.