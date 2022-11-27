5 much awaited book releases in 2023

New Delhi, Nov 27 2022 is almost nearing an end. We're all catching up with our reading lists for the year. But with December around the corner, everyone is planning their lists for the coming year of 2023.

Here is a list of 5 books everyone should have on their 2023 reading list!

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, an Academy Award winning actor and author is coming up with a novel. This novel takes you through the making of a famous movie. Beginning in America post World War II, Hanks takes you all the way through to the present day. Broken down in parts and along with comic books, this entertaining novel is worth adding to your 2023 Books To Read List.

Release date: May 9, 2023

Fourteen Days by Margaret Atwood and others

Any book by Margaret Atwood is a much awaited book. Fourteen Days is one such book that is not only written by Atwood, but over 20 other contributors as well. While the pandemic has left a lasting impression on every single person around the world, these authors take you through their take on the pandemic and how it changed all our relationships with people. Set in New York, this novel with a twist has each character written by a different author from John Grisham, Nora Roberts to others.

Release date: May 30, 2023

Happy Place by Emily Henry

Known for writing witty romances, Emily Henry is coming out with another one of her feel good novels. This story is about two exes faking a relationship in front of their friends on a holiday. If you fell in love with her characters in Beach Read or People you Meet on Vacation, you're surely in for a ride with this one.

Release Date: April 25, 2023

You Are Not Alone by Cariad Lloyd

You Are Not Alone is written by Cariad Lloyd, famously known for the award winning podcast, Griefcast. As mentioned in the synopsis, "You Are Not Alone is a road map for all of us: for anybody who has ever felt lost in grief, who wants to help someone in theirs, or who just wants to understand life a little better,"

While the pandemic has left us with a lot to process, this book is a way to understand what we're feeling and how to navigate those feelings.

Release Date: January 19, 2023

Transitional by Munroe Bergdorf

A debut novel by activist and model Munroe Bergdorf, Transitional explores the process of transitioning by reflecting on her own journey. This book shows you the power of a community and their need to be authentic in order to live fully. Through this book, Bergdorf explores six elements of human life from gender, race, sexuality to others. Through facts from the past and the history of gender, Bergdorf wants people to understand where she's coming from and see the true meaning of gender.

Release Date: February 16, 2023

