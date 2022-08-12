5 Nutritionist-Recommended Juices for healthy lifestyle

New Delhi, Aug 12 The secret to leading a healthy lifestyle is eating well. It's crucial to consume the proper amount of nourishment on a daily basis. But maintaining a balanced diet is challenging given the hectic lives that many are leading. Even when the cravings appear sometimes, it is challenging to stay on a diet plan. This is where wholesome drinks that are ready to consume might help.

These beverages are packed with vitamins and minerals and are therefore convenient to use. You may easily consume your diet from a bottle wherever you are. There are now a plethora of nutritious ready-to-drink beverages available that address various health concerns. In addition to stores selling it and health professionals blogging about it, many social media celebrities are urging their followers to consume it. You should absolutely include the following nutritious drinks in your diet.

andMe Cranberry Juice UTI Drink

This UTI juice drink is an unsweetened juice that contains cranberry extract and 24 herbal ingredients which help manage and eventually prevent UTI naturally. A unique blend of ayurvedic herbs, this drink helps with the burning sensation and bacterial infection. This beverage is ideal for anyone looking for a convenient and natural way of maintaining UTI, because a regular consumption of the juice can help reduce the pain and avoid recurrence.

andMe herbal juices are smooth, delicious, and preservative-free. Convenient and ready-to-drink whenever and wherever your day takes you.

Dia Free Juice by Kapiva

Crafted by certified vaidyas of Kapiva Academy of Ayurveda, Dia Free Juice is the ultimate herbal blend to manage diabetes. Made from 100% Ayurvedic Herbs, this fruit juice is a unique herbal blend of 45 Amlas, 24 Jamun Seeds and 1 Whole Karela. With no added sugar, colour or flavour, this juice helps maintain sugar levels in the body naturally. This drink is considered to be fuel for diabetes management and prevention

Vegan, 100 per cent Organic & Dairy-free Oat beverage by Earthmade Organix

The dairy and lactose-free oat beverage is a certified organic product that is vegan friendly. It is unsweetened with no added sugar or preservatives and is made from oats, grown organically without any pesticides or synthetic fertilizers.

A dairy-free product, oat milk contains zero cholesterol, regular consumption may even lower bad cholesterol

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor