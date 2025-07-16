5 Powerful Walking Variations for Weight Loss, Posture, and Pain Relief
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 16, 2025 13:16 IST2025-07-16T13:15:42+5:302025-07-16T13:16:02+5:30
Many of we have heard that walking is one of the best and effective way for weight loss, because it allows you to spend some time outside in the fresh air. It automatically refreshes your mind. You see many new things outside, so it is fun to walk. Moreover, walking exercises free up your legs. Digestion improves and food goes well, and it also helps in controlling weight. Walking is good, but if you bring a little difference in that walking, then it can definitely benefit your body even more, fitness trainers say. Let's see exactly how you should walk for that.
A video that tells you how many different ways you can do walking exercises has been shared on the Instagram page sunaina_rekhi and niraamayawellnessretreats.
- The first type they have mentioned is walking in Tadasana. For this, first do Tadasana. After this, walk for 3 to 4 minutes with the entire weight of the body only on the toes. Doing this exercise helps in improving body posture. It also reduces back pain and neck pain.
- In the second type, they have advised to walk only on the heels by placing the heels on the ground. Do this exercise for 3 to 4 minutes. This improves blood circulation in the body and this exercise is also good for the ankles.
- The third type of walking is to do Malasana and then walk in the same position. Do this exercise for as many minutes as you can. This improves digestion. Moreover, diseases related to the reproductive system are also cured.
- The fourth is hip walking. To do this exercise, sit on the ground with your legs spread and after this, move forward by moving your hips. This exercise reduces the pain in the lower back or hips. It also helps in reducing the fat on the hips.
- The fifth exercise is reverse walking. This increases the strength of the knees. It also helps in improving the body posture.