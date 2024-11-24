5 Reasons To Help Convince You To Switch to a Smart Water Heater

Innovation in smart home technology is rising in popularity with the increased consumption of modular appliances. These smart devices offer convenience and comfort at your fingertips. Home and electrical appliances, such as smart refrigerators, smart air conditioners, and smart thermostats, are becoming common in the market, and water heaters are following suit.A water heater can monitor the water temperature. A major factor that separates smart heaters from conventional ones is your ability to control them remotely at your convenience. You can easily manage and monitor the smart water heater using your smartphone app with Wi-Fi connectivity. The following are reasons for you to switch to a smart one:

Saves time

Smart water heaters let you access them remotely. Instead of running your geysers all day, you can set them to run whenever you require a hot water shower. Additionally, a smart water heater is eco-friendlier and more sustainable than other water heaters. You can schedule the duration of your bath multiple times and track your daily energy consumption on your smart device.

Saves energy

Using a geyser with smart modes ensures energy conservation and allows for customised hot water applications. These modes also track the temperature and time required to get hot water. Thus, running your geyser at the right temperature helps optimise energy consumption and get instant hot water when needed.

Remotely control the device

You can gain complete control over the functions of a smart geyser from anywhere and at any time. For example, you can get live data on your water heater temperature. You can also set it to switch on and off at predetermined temperatures daily by activating the automatic on/off feature.

Ensures safety

Smart water heaters are available with intelligent error codes. If there are minor changes in power consumption or tank overheating, the system notifies you on your smartphone. In case of any malfunction or service need, the smart application triggers a code you can share with the customer care personnel for assistance.

Enhances appearance

A modern water heater is handcrafted with extreme care to blend with your decor and spice up your bathroom. Since these are connected to your smart device, you can eliminate the need for extensive wiring and large switches usually required for traditional water heaters. These smart devices offer unparalleled control over household appliances while enhancing productivity and making life more convenient. In addition, water heaters have technologically evolved with smart features like IoT, so upgrading yours is worth considering.

Conclusion

Smart water heaters are simple to use and environmentally friendly. You can schedule your water heating, customise bath modes to the preferred temperature, monitor your daily energy consumption, and set a timer to ensure that your water heater turns on and off at appropriate times. This way, you can save water, electricity, and energy simultaneously.