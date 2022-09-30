5 simple steps to prepare special Khichuri Bhog this Durga Puja

Every year, Durga Puja festival starts on the 6th day of Sharad Navratri. This year Durga Puja 2022 will start on Saturday, 1 October 2022 from 7 am to 7:55 am (Shub Muhurat) . People bring Goddess Durga to their home and worship her for a period of 5 days. The last day of Durga Puja is observed by immersing the idol of Maa Durga (Durgavisarjan) in water on Vijaya Dashami.

The occasion is marked by preparing sweets and other items. Altghough, different people try unique recipes on the day of festival, there's one recipie that's almost everyones favorite and is made in every house. The special 'Khichuri Bhog' is one common and special khichdi that is prepared by devotees as an offertory (bhog) to their beloved Goddesss Durga.

Ingredients Required: 1 cup Gobindo bhog rice, 1/2 cup of roasted moong dal, ghee, vegetables (potatoes, cauliflower, tomato, and peas) and spices (cloves, cardamom, green chilli, garlic paste, red chilli, cinnamon stick, salt, sugar, roasted cumin (jeera) powder, and bay leaf.

Preparation Method: Follow the steps below to make Khichuri Bhog' on this Durga Puja 2022

Mix dal and rice together and clean them under running water for some time and keep the mixture aside. Strain the excess water

Take a pan and heat ghee in it. Once the ghee is warm, add spices like bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, and others mentioned above.L

Let the spices roast properly.

Once the spices are roasted, add all the vegetables and ginger paste.

Let the veggies fry for sometime and then add dal and rice mixture to it.

Add turmeric powder, salt, and sugar according to the taste.

Let the mixture fry for 4 to 5 minutes on high flame.

Put the gas on medium flame and then add 2 cup of water.

Close the lid properly and then wait for sometime.

After the mixture is cooked properly, check the fluffiness of dal and rice. If the mixture is soft enough, add roasted Jeera (cumin) powder to it.