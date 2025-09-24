5 Times Shilpa Shetty Channelled Barbie Energy in Pink

Shilpa Shetty stunned in a pink satin saree with bright blue accents all over. She paired the drape with a matching blouse, featuring a halter neck that enhanced the appeal. Keeping the accessory department selective, Shilpa sported contemporary jewellery pieces, including a stack of metallic blue rings.

Shilpa raised the temperature in a rani pink saree, and paired it with a shimmery blouse featuring dramatic cuts that added a certain edge to the drape. Giving a unique twist to her outing, she layered her ensemble with arm-length gloves and simply accessorised her look with selective jewellery pieces, including a statement neckpiece and a kada.



Shilpa channelled her inner Barbie in a satin pink gown with detailed pleats and ruffled layers. The outfit also featured a sultry thigh slit, adding a dash of sharpness to the outfit. She kept the accessory department statement by donning a layered diamond neckpiece.

Shilpa levelled up the traditional fashion game by donning a pink saree gown and paired it with a worked-up blouse featuring danglers. Letting the outfit take centre stage, Shilpa simply accessorised her look with a bracelet and drop earrings.

Shilpa Shetty stunned everyone with her Rajasthani look, decked up in a pink kurta blouse, and a ghagra with silver work and a heavy border. She layered her ensemble with matching traditional jewellery pieces, including a choker, arm bands, chunky kadas, mathapatti and more.