5 travel technology trends for 2023

New Delhi, Dec 27 Like most areas of life, the travel and tourism sector is undergoing extensive change as a result of a variety of new, modern technologies. Technology now permeates almost all aspects of travel, whether it is a traveller making a reservation, a travel agency offering its services, or a hospitality provider presenting and delivering amenities.

Now that 2022 comes to a close and as we approach the incoming New Year, what are the five travel technology trends that are likely to play out in 2023?

AI to become nearly omnipresent

Like most areas of life, the travel and tourism sector is undergoing extensive change as a result of a variety of new, modern technologies. Technology now permeates almost all aspects of travel, whether it is a traveller making a reservation, a travel agency offering its services, or a hospitality provider presenting and delivering amenities. Despite recent comeback in some regions of China, pandemic-driven limited mobility is already a thing of the past for most countries, including India. As a result, so-called vengeance travel is now a major force in the travel industry.

A range of recognition technologies to come to the fore

The tourism and travel business may use a variety of cutting-edge biometric authentication technologies that will likely develop in the upcoming year. The industry is anticipated to adopt cutting-edge fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, finger and palm vein pattern recognition technologies, and facial and behavioural biometrics

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor