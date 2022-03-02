54% of Indian women comfortable in taking the lead during intimacy

New Delhi, March 2 According to a Gleeden survey, 54 per cent of women feel comfortable in taking the lead during intimacy. Women above the age of 40 are even more comfortable, with 67 per cent revealing they are happy to do so.

According to dating App Gleeden's community, 33 per cent of Indian women who subscribed to the app declare having started online dating after the painful break-up of a complicated relationship. The data varies depending on the gender of the subscriber. According to the "sought relationship type" preference checked in their profiles, men look mostly for "anything exciting"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor