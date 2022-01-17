6 trends will define how we drink in 2022!

New Delji, Jan 17 2022 is predicted to be an amazing year for cocktail culture and creativity behind the bar along with new trends.

Kunal Patel, founder and director for Monika Enterprises shares his prediction for what's going ahead in the Alco-Bev industry and the trends in India which have transformed several existing mindsets and accelerated the emerging trends.

Abv Awareness

Lots of us drank a bit too much in 2020 and then dried out with exceptional zero-proof cocktails. During the pandemic, lots of drinkers began to understand how alcohol really makes us feel, along with an increased awareness of the very human tendency to use booze as a coping mechanism. That alongside the wellness movement, more folks are looking to balance their drinking habits, and bar pros are happy to oblige.

Riding the Agave Boom

