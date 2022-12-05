6 weekend getaways from Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 5 When seeking for excellent weekend getaways from Delhi, there are several options. There are many places to explore close to Delhi, whether you're looking for an outdoor adventure, a summertime getaway to the hills, a weekend of safaris and camping, or even a cultural experience. What's great about these locations is that they all accommodate a variety of journeys, whether they be for lone travellers, couples, families, or groups of friends. The North Indian region has great road connectivity, which provides a bonus of a lovely bucolic experience.

Jibhi, Tirthan Valley

Jibhi, which is sometimes referred to as a captivating "hamlet", is situated in the Tirthan Valley of Himachal Pradesh, between beautiful green trees and a range of colourful mountains. This location is worth visiting because of the thick pine trees, peaceful freshwater lakes, and spotless temples. After seeing this location, you won't want to leave since you will be enchanted. An added advantage that gives you the impression that you are living in the Victorian Era are the cosy cottages in which you can stay. So relax in nature with a cup of chai and take in the pleasant chirpings of the birds.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand

A charming tiny hill town called Lansdowne may be found in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, 258 kilometres from Delhi. This hill station is a paradise for bird watchers, casual hikers, and weekend visitors from the NCR. It is covered in oak and pine forests and has structures from the colonial era scattered around.

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh

Himachal's Kasol is a cute tiny village located on the banks of the Parvati River. Kasol, a prominent tourist destination that is quickly gaining notoriety as a major hub for trekkers, backpackers, and nature lovers, is often referred to as the "Amsterdam of India." One of the best places in the nation to simply relax and take in the scenery of snow-covered mountains, pine trees, and gurgling rivers is Kasol, which is located 23 km from Bhuntar and near to the religious town of Manikaran.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

