7 cool things you can try with Alexa on your Fire TV device

New Delhi, April 29 Using Alexa on Fire TV devices is a quick and simple process for all new Fire TV users. Simply press the Alexa button on your remote or ask Alexa hands-free on your Fire TV Cube, followed by your command, to activate.

And if you've used Alexa on your Fire TV device before, you're probably aware that you can use it to turn your TV on and off, control playback, and navigate between various apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and others.

But did you know there's a lot more you can do with Alexa to improve your Fire TV experience? Here are some things you can do with Alexa on your Fire.

Search for Content

You can ask Alexa to search for specific content across apps on the platform in addition to accessing and navigating between apps on your Fire TV.

"Alexa, play Aryaa on Disney+ Hotstar," should suffice. You can also ask Alexa to search for and play movies and TV shows based on genres, actors, and other criteria. Simply tell Alexa to "play Sharukh Khan movies" or "Alexa, play comedy movies." You can also use Alexa on your device to access a variety of other content, including Live TV channels.

Make Payments and Recharge

You can use your Fire TV device to remind you and assist you in making your bill payments and recharges. You can simply ask Alexa, "Alexa, which bills are due?" and simply use your Amazon Pay account to pay your electricity, gas, water, postpaid, and broadband bills by saying "Alexa, pay my electricity/broadband/postpaid/water/gas bill."

A simple "Alexa, recharge my mobile/dth" command will help you recharge your devices. You can even book a gas cylinder by saying "Alexa, book a gas cylinder," and you can ask Alexa to remind you to pay your bills on time by saying "Alexa, remind me to pay my electricity bill."

Smart Home Controls

It goes without saying that you can control your smart TV with Alexa on your Fire TV device, but you can also control your other compatible smart devices and appliances with Alexa on the device. You can simply say, "Alexa, turn on the air conditioner" or "Alexa, turn off the bedroom lights," and it will be done without you having to move an inch. You can use your Fire TV Cube to control your smart devices with your voice and enjoy a hands-free Alexa-enabled Fire TV experience.

Access Devotional Content

You can also find a variety of devotional skills on Alexa on your Fire TV device, such as Shemaroo Live Darshans, which allows you to access live darshans of gods and goddesses from temples across the country from the comfort of your own home. You can also use Starstell Mantras & Puja to find specific mantras and rituals for the occasion.

Access Recipes

If you enjoy eating and, more importantly, cooking, simply ask Alexa on your Fire TV devices for recipes by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Say "Alexa, give me the recipe for Matar Paneer" or "Alexa, give me the recipe for Butter Chicken," and you'll be able to cook your favourite meal while watching and following the instructions on your TV. As summer approaches, you can simply access recipes for summer coolers to help you beat the heat.

Play Games

Are you bored and can't think of anything to do? Simply ask Alexa to launch games such as Question of the Day, Akinator, and others on your Fire TV devices. Simply press the Alexa button on your remote and say, "Alexa, open Akinator," and Alexa will save you from boredom.

Shopping with Alexa

Stepping outside in the summer heat is not something anyone wants to do. You can now use Alexa on your Fire TV devices to shop on Amazon.in. You can order groceries and other Amazon-available items. Simply say, "Alexa, order popcorn," and it will be added to your cart. Then you can pay for it with your Amazon Pay account.

