7 home decor brands to check out

New Delhi, July 25 The monsoon season is a magical season that brings comfort and cosiness. The rainy season evokes feelings of melancholy, nostalgia, and longing. To counteract the gloominess brought on by dark clouds, treat yourself to a curation of 7 home décor brands that will add a splash of colour to your living spaces.

Sarita Handa

Sarita Handa heralds the Indian monsoon with a stunning collection of bedding and cushions that reflect back on the brand's original studio collection which launched at Maison et Object in 2012. The brand has revisited its pilot collection of Bird cushions that are a celebration of traditional hand-embroidery, accentuated French knots, and extravagant interplays of colour.

Orange Tree

Intriguing yet alluring, conscientiously handcrafted and a perfect balance between form and function are just some attributes that best describe Orange Tree's newly launched range of home decor accessories. Handcrafted from materials like wood, cork, marble, aluminium and glass, the range is amenable to multiple decor styles whether contemporary, minimalistic, eclectic or even bohemian. Playful boho bowls, uniquely designed vases and candle stands and whimsical wabi bowls serve to provide a novel and interesting dimension to table decor.

Eris Home

A delightful splash of hues and meditative geometric patterns in rich, soft textures define Eris Home's latest collection of cushions, aptly titled "Kaleidoscope". The edit evokes joyous emotions as the colour palette embodies a harmonious expression of creativity and free-flowing spirit in the luxurious and rich velvet.

An unapologetic embracing of playfulness defines the Whimsical Kaleidoscope cushions in brilliant cobalt and stand apart rust colours. Long tassels on two sides add to the drama at play on these moody cushions in soft velvet. While, Edios -a lumbar cushion, exhibits the essence of the concept, in majestic plum and soft orange. Delicate and detailed embroidery on rich velvet is designed to elevate spaces with a sense of illusion.

Nestasia

Monsoon is a reminder of everything fresh, vibrant, and cloudy, keeping these sentiments in mind Nestasia has unveiled its monsoon collection. From From coffee drippers and filters to manual coffee makers to serveware options that add a pop of colour and design to your living spaces. Contemporary designs augmented with immaculate craftsmanship and exceptional quality are a true expression of indulgence and refinement that can be a timeless addition to any home with modern sensibilities.

Espravo

Kochi-based art collective Espravo has launched a captivating collection of abstract art prints that will usher new dimensions into your space and add a touch of intriguing yet sophisticated appeal. This fresh ensemble includes artwork that uses the visual language of shape, form, and colour. Bespoke and perfect for a transformational impact on any ambience that can elevate your spirits, open your imagination or stir your emotions in the sultry monsoon season. The collection features a symphony of hues and shades with tints and tones in modern, geometric, black and white abstracts and more.

The Blue Knot

Vibrant floral motifs, a kaleidoscope of colours and an unmissable fairy tale vibe form the essence of the floral collection of rugs from The Blue Knot. Inimitable craftsmanship, highest quality and impeccable finishing are the highlights of these rugs which sport motifs inspired by the English chintz, Jacobean and tulip flowers. Crafted with as many as 20 colours that are meticulously woven using specialized techniques like the space dyeing technique, these rugs are made from 100 per cent wool and viscose. The colours used are watercolours that seamlessly merge into one another to create a floating effect and an embossed texture.

Javi Home

Inspired by elements of nature, these rugs are designed to bring tranquillity into your loving abode. The alluring representation of floral patterns using vibrant colours brings just the right amount of charm to your space. When paired with modern decor accessories these meticulously hand-tufted rugs in pure wool are sure to elevate your spirits amidst the monsoon showers.

