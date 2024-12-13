7 Times Pragya Jaiswal Slayed Off-Shoulder Dresses
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 13, 2024 02:31 PM2024-12-13T14:31:37+5:302024-12-13T14:36:46+5:30
The Nude pastel look
In this dazzling off-shoulder gown, Pragya looked nothing less than a goddess. The details and flowing silhouette made her radiate elegance, proving that she’s a true red-carpet queen.
Lilac Dreams
Pragya looked absolutely stunning in a fitted lilac off-shoulder corset dress. The structured bodice and soft, romantic hue exuded grace and charm, making it the perfect choice for a summer event.
Glam in Emerald Green
Making a bold statement, Pragya stunned in an emerald green off-shoulder gown with a dramatic slit. The structured bodice and luxurious fabric added a regal charm to her look.
Bold in Bright Blue
Making a vibrant statement, Pragya dazzled in a striking bright blue off-shoulder dress. The bold hue complemented her radiant personality, proving she can effortlessly own bold color palettes.
Ravishing in Ruby Red
This fiery off-shoulder ruby red number highlighted Pragya’s striking beauty and confidence. With a figure-hugging silhouette, she exuded poise and passion, perfect for a grand evening event.
Silver & Teal Glam
Combining the shimmer of silver with the richness of teal, Pragya’s off-shoulder gown was a masterpiece of modern elegance. The subtle transition between the colors and the flattering silhouette gave her a mesmerizing red-carpet-worthy look.
Metallic Magic
Metallic hues never go out of style, and Pragya's off-shoulder metallic dress proved just that. With a sleek fit and glossy sheen, she looked ready to own the night.