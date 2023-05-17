8 'Value for Money' accommodations under INR 8000

By life

New Delhi, May 17 8 quirky, exceptional, or breathtaking homes that you can stay at for INR 8000 or less. Each of them is exceptional in its own right, popular with tourists, and receives a perfect 9+ out of 10 in ratings on Agoda, a digital travel agency, for "value for money." These accommodations, which range from luxurious getaways to creative hotspots to lodging above Belgian beer bars to housing even inside shipping containers, are unmatched when it comes to fusing flair and comfort with price.

So, whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, read on to discover traveler's favorites for mostly budget-friendly, yet unforgettable, stays that are sure to delight, surprise, and inspire:

GOA, INDIA: CASA SEVERINA

Value for Money rating: 9.1

Room rate: INR 3,846.39

Casa Severina got awarded ‘top choice' in Goa last year in the 3-star hotel segment. The remarkable service level contributes greatly to Severina Hotel's value for money rating, but so do the lush grounds, the swimming pool, and the fitness facilities. And don't forget its prime location near the beach. All of that can be enjoyed from the comfort of a sizable 40m2 room with a king bed and a balcony, for as little as INR 3.8K per night. Value for money indeed!

HANOI, VIETNAM: SMARANA HANOI HERITAGE

Value for Money rating: 9.2

Room rate: INR 6,251.03

Even before setting foot in the Smarana Hanoi Heritage hotel, its distinct exterior will put a smile upon your face. It surely stands out, with vibrant colors, lively plants, and charming French balconies. Once inside, odds are you'll by now have fallen completely in love with this hotel: It's authentic, stylish, and welcoming. Everything just feels right. Truly a unique and reasonably priced 5-star in a prime Hanoi location.

BANGKOK, THAILAND: FEEL GOOD BANGKOK HOSTEL

Value for Money rating: 9.8

Room rate: INR 2,079.49 (with private bathroom)

The Feel Good Hostel & Cafe, the only hostel on this list, more than deserves its spot. Guest reviews mention comfy beds, clean rooms, great service, and the location isn't bad either with backpacker's favorite Kao San Road or the splendor of the Grand Palace just on the other side of the Chao Phraya River. Oh, and for those wanting a bit more privacy: Rooms with private bathrooms are also available, often for less than INR 2.16K per night!

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA: KLOE HOTEL

Value for Money rating: 9.2

Room rate: INR 7,211.99

KLoe Hotel was recognized as the top choice by Agoda travelers in Kuala Lumpur last year. Scroll through the images on Agoda and you'll get an idea why. This boutique hotel positions itself as a hub for creative nomads and has given a lot of care to its interior design, making sure the central courtyard and the open walkways unleash creativity within every guest. With special rooms for reading, listening, and drawing, there's a place for any potential artist. And any writer's block is sure to disappear with a plunge in the courtyard pool.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA: NIGHTCAP AT BELGIAN BEER CAFE

Value for Money rating: 9.0

Room rate: INR 8,174.93

Attention all beer lovers! In the heart of Perth there's a hotel where you'll never get thirsty: The Nightcap at Belgian Beer Café. It will be of no surprise that the vibrant, Flemish-style pub above which the hotel is located offers a wide selection of Belgian and international brews, and tasty pub food. And the rooms are pretty good too, with king beds and modern bathrooms, making this the ideal value for money stay in Perth.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: SEDA RESIDENCES MAKATI

Value for Money rating: 9.2

Room rate: INR 7,211.99

Strategically situated on Ayala Avenue, the Seda Residences Makati more than deserves its top value badge. This four-star hotel radiates class and is a sure bet for anyone who wants to a stress-free stay in the Philippines. You'll feel right at home in one of the comfy rooms and will be awed by the unparalleled views from the Sky Lobby on the 19th floor or the roof deck bar on the 35th floor.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: UNION HOTEL

Value for Money rating: 9.1

Room rate: ~INR 7,211.99

The first thing you'll notice about the newly renovated Union Hotel in Seoul is how much everyone working at the hotel cares about the place. The staff take a lot of pride in the hotel's exquisite modern design and keep the rooms and facilities sparkling clean. Talking about facilities: In addition to the fitness center, there's a garden, a yoga room, an indoor golf center and even an indoor tennis court! All of that for room rates that are available for as little as INR 7.2K per night.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN: CHO HOTEL 3

Value for Money rating: 9.2

Room rate: ~INR 7,299.47

Sure, Cho Hotel 3 is located in the heart of Taipei, close to the sights, public transportation, and all that, but you'll fall in love with this little gem because of its heart. Guests call it a home away from home, and for good reason: There's a piano in the lobby, a wall full of drawings and messages from previous guests, and there's a relaxing lounge with free mineral water and instant noodles. The friendly, multilingual staff at the reception solidifies Cho Hotel 3's reputation as a travelers' favorite.

