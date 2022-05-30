A first-of-its-kind for the hospitality industry

New Delhi, May 30 WelcomHeritage announces a partnership with Simpl for installment-based holidays, which is a game changer for holiday goers. This system integration, a first in the Indian hospitality industry, allows guests to book any hotel of their choice from the WelcomHeritage website to take advantage of the offer.

Guests who select "Buy now, pay later" at checkout receive a confirmed booking on the website by paying only one-third of the total purchase amount, with the remaining two-thirds paid in a series of interest-free instalments over subsequent months.

Abinash Manghani, CEO of WelcomHeritage, comments on the collaboration stating: "The main goal of this initiative was to alleviate the burden on our guests. Everybody deserves a stress-free vacation, the ability to take a break, disconnect from the mundane in order to reconnect with nature and themselves, spend quality time with families, explore the world around them, immerse in luxuries and feel pampered, and experience life 'outside the frame' of otherwise hectic, monotonous schedules. With interest-free instalment payments, we hope to make these important holidays more convenient and accessible to everyone. With a few clicks and easy pockets, our guests can now drive off to the hills or the next WelcomeHeritage destination."

The pay later payment structure is currently only available on the WelcomHeritage website at the best available rates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor