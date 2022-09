A Lord of the Rings Inspired New Zealand journey

New Delhi, Sep 14 New Zealand's striking scenery captured the attention of moviegoers all around the world and emerged as the uncredited star of the wildly popular The Lord of the Rings film trilogy. It has uncommon fauna, glaciers from the ice age, craggy mountains, deep lakes, meandering rivers, and native woods, many of which have not changed much since prehistoric times. You can enter the heart of Middle Earth by visiting these breathtaking places.

The distinctive and varied topography of New Zealand's North and South Islands is obviously the closest thing on earth to this compelling fictitious universe, even though over 150 locations were used throughout the nation and the most of the sets are now little more than a distant memory. Check out our list of the greatest filming places to visit if the new Rings of Power series has inspired you to seek out Middle-earth adventures and live out your Tolkien fantasies in New Zealand.

Hamilton Waikato - Hobbiton Movie Set

A Middle-earth guided tour of New Zealand is inconceivable without beginning in Hobbiton, the hobbits' holiest site. With a guided walking tour of HobbitonTM, as seen in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Trilogies, you can discover the verdant meadows of the ShireTM in the heart of the Hamilton-Waikato area. Sir Peter Jackson discovered this privately owned family farm in 1998 when scouting potential filming sites from the air for the Lord of the Rings Trilogy. It was restored in 2011 for The Hobbit Trilogy to serve as a permanent tourist destination and became famed as the backdrop for Hobbiton.

Queenstown - Mount Earnslaw, the Ford of Bruinen

Queenstown was a popular choice for several of The Lord of the Rings' filming locations because of its amazing, varied scenery and convenient location. Arwen used Skippers Canyon as the Ford of Bruinen, where she conjured a mystical flood to vanquish the Nazgul. One of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey's most magnificent settings is Earnslaw Burn, a glacier with flowing waterfalls that plunge down a massive rock wall. Here, after leaving Rivendell, Bilbo and The Company are seen carrying on with their mission.

Experience the numerous filming locations in the Queenstown region in a variety of ways. to a helicopter tour with Glacier Southern Lakes Helicopters, from a 4WD excursion with Pure Glenorchy or Nomad Safaris.

Wellington and Wairarapa - Gardens of Isengard, the River Anduin, Putangirua Pinnacles, Osgiliath Wood, Paths of the Dead

It was an important setting for the making of The Lord of the Rings and was also known as "Wellywood" for its prowess in the film industry. Mount Victoria, which is a short stroll from the heart of Wellington, is the area that is easiest to get to for filming. To represent Hobbiton Woods, where the hobbits took cover from the dark riders, the mountain's forested parts were employed. The Fellowship of the Ring's first filming in 1999 was also done here, according to this report.

You may reach the spooky Putangirua Pinnacles, where Aragorn, Legolas, and Gimli searched for the Paths of the Dead, by driving across the hills to the Wairarapa region. Make a day of it by taking the train; the Wairarapa is Wellington's wine area, so there are lots of places to eat and drink after your exhausting day of movie-watching.

Mount Ruapehu - Mordor, Mount Doom, and Gollum's Pool

In The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the orc-infested Mordor and Mount Doom

