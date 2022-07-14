A magical monsoon getaway

New Delhi, July 14 For your next trip think about picking the picturesque and serene destinations of North India including Corbett, Nainital, Naukuchiatal, Bhimtal, Rishikesh, Haridwar & Kausani in Uttarakhand and Dharamshala & Kasauli in Himachal. Leisure Hotels Group

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor