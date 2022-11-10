A market place for all things mindful

New Delhi, Nov 10 A one stop destination for all things earth friendly, Amala Earth is back with the second edition of its festival Symphony for Earth - a curated one day fest that brings the best from the world of conscious, mindful and earth friendly fashion, beauty, homes and living under one roof.

Slotted for the 12th of November 2022, this festival curated by Gunjan Jindal Poddar, Founder Amala Earth, will take place in the capital city New Delhi at 1 Aq, Mehrauli. Some of the leading brands that are showcasing at the festival include Rajesh Pratap Singh, Payal Pratap, Kapda by Urvashi Kaur, Naushad Ali, Dressfolk, Sui, Daivik Moringa, Rabi, Sasak Lifestyle, Purvi Doshi, Jayati Mehta, The India Craft Project, Ylem, The Clayist, Home Neera, Exya, Jivisa, Nubra life, Satmya to name a few. To sum it all, this one day festival will indeed be a mindful connoisseur's paradise.

The festival that pays homage to Mother Earth will also witness Singer Tania Naimbar performing for the Delhi audiences, community building master classes and much more for the love of earth.

