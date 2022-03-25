A New Contemporary Indian Accessories and Lifestyle Label

New Delhi, March 25 Forest of Chintz, is an evolving brand that creates one-of-a-kind statement jewellery, bags, clothing, and accessories for the style and fashion conscious. It opened its first store in India at Mahalaxmi in Mumbai.

Forest of Chintz's USP is reimagining traditional craft techniques in order to speak in a contemporary voice. The brand combines the highest level of traditional hand-embroidery techniques with fresh, cutting-edge, and often playful designs to present a vibrant and contemporary range of embroidered fashion accessories, a capsule collection of clothes, and a collection of embroidered works of art.

Forest of Chintz_Campaign

The designs are inspired by culture, bridging the gap between the colloquial and the cosmopolitan. The accessories bags, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and scarves are inspired by diverse and yet fascinating elements drawn from life and contemporary culture. Gothic art, sea anemones, the ubiquitous Polka Dot, and forest wonders are all on their canvas. The clothes are influenced by easy living and have clean cuts that are easy to wear for all occasions.

Recognising the highest levels of artistry, craft, and design in each of its products, the brand desired a curated display as well as an experiential art gallery-like space for its merchandise. It is a space dedicated to both design and culture, as well as selling and displaying products.

Shimul Javeri Kadri

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor