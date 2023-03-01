A new music property

New Delhi, March 1 It is the sound of a young generation, a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends; a tribe that is in constant search of soul-touching experiences. Royal Stag Boombox audaciously brings together polar opposites of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to make original music, to create a new soundscape.

Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-kind musical experience. In an exclusive preview in Mumbai on Monday, February 27, 2023, the brand revealed a glimpse of what's in store.

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. The property intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop. This mix will have the swag and emotional heft of Hindi cinema's best compositions and the throbbing vibe and vigour of hip-hop.

This cultural movement manifests itself in two unique, engaging formats:

The in-studio format; is a unique Phygital music concept featuring four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks that will be released as singles and videos across platforms.

On-ground format; this format will travel to five of India's biggest youth hubs - Pune, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Manipal, and Jalandhar, to offer a heady cocktail in each city, of enviable headline, acts alongside food, culture, and merchandise. Quite simply, a true-blue youth carnival feels that cannot be missed.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, of Pernod Ricard India, said: "Music and experience bring people together like nothing else and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag has always strived to pulse with the passion points of the youth of this country and Royal Stag Boombox is the perfect platform for the brand to connect with tomorrow's India. Royal Stag Boombox is a direct extension of the Royal Stag philosophy of "Living it Large," while offering a unique opportunity of coming together and enjoy new experiences. It has created a new soundscape by blending two exciting genres, hip-hop, and melody; this might just become the new rhythm of young India!

Music composer and singer, Amit Trivedi shared his thoughts saying, "Youngsters of India love to explore new forms of music. I am thrilled to be a part of Royal Stag Boombox and this unique mix of the melody of Bollywood and the vibe of Hip Hop to offer fresh new sounds to the audience."

"Music is no less than therapy in the right moments; it moves people and brings them together unlike anything else. I am glad to be part of Royal Stag Boombox, a music festival specially curated to spread love and joy through the medium of live music," added singer-songwriter Armaan Malik.

Excited about the association, rapper Badshah said, "I am thrilled to be associated with Royal Stag Boombox and to have the opportunity to perform for my amazing fans in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and Pune. I can't wait to bring the house down with my music and create unforgettable memories with all of you. Get ready to witness an epic show!"

The festival is set to tour five Indian cities: Pune, Indore, Manipal, Bhubaneswar, and Jalandhar, where close to 50,000 people are set to have the time of their lives.

