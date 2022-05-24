A new travel guide highlighting Halal-friendly establishments in NYC

New Delhi, May 24 The Halal Travel Guide, a new centralised resource for locals and visitors, is now available at nycgo.com/HalalTravelGuide, the official destination marketing organisation and convention and visitors bureau for New York City's five boroughs.

The evergreen resource is the first-ever Halal Travel Guide published by a US tourism organisation, dedicated to highlighting and encouraging visits to the abundance of halal restaurants, Muslim history and art exhibitions throughout the five boroughs, as well as sharing tips and advice from Muslim travel experts.

"We are proud to launch this all-new travel resource celebrating the incredibly rich and diverse Muslim travel experiences found in New York City," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. "The Muslim community has been an integral part of the fabric of our City for nearly 400 years and we are committed to showcasing the authentic Halal offerings and more found across the five boroughs."

The Halal Travel Guide was developed in collaboration with the world's leading halal-friendly travel authority, Halal Trip/Crescent Rating. By borough, the PDF guidebook highlights Muslim-friendly New York City offerings.

The Muslim community has over 275 mosques spread across all five boroughs, more than any other metropolitan area in the United States. Brooklyn is home to one of the world's most diverse Muslim communities, with descendants from every continent, as well as one of the nation's oldest surviving mosques in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The guide includes prayer locations as well as the distance/time to attractions, restaurants, and hotels.

Eatzy Thai in Queens, Junoon in Manhattan, Al Aqsa in the Bronx, Al Humza Restaurant in Staten Island, and Bagel Point in Brooklyn are among the restaurants recommended in the Halal Travel Guide. Conrad New York Midtown, Lotte New York Palace, The Plaza Hotel, and other Muslim-friendly hotels are available.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor