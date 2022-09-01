A rare Mughal Pashmina Carpet from Northern India up for auction

By IANS | Published: September 1, 2022 04:45 PM 2022-09-01T16:45:05+5:30 2022-09-01T16:55:15+5:30

New Delhi, Sep 1 A rare Mughal Pashmina Carpet from Northern India, Kashmir or Lahore circa 1650 9ft. ...

A rare Mughal Pashmina Carpet from Northern India up for auction | A rare Mughal Pashmina Carpet from Northern India up for auction

A rare Mughal Pashmina Carpet from Northern India up for auction

Next

New Delhi, Sep 1 A rare Mughal Pashmina Carpet from Northern India, Kashmir or Lahore circa 1650 9ft. x 8ft. 11in.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : New Delhi Lahore The new delhi municipal council Delhi south-west New-delhi