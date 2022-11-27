A retrospective on life of Astad Deboo
By IANS | Published: November 27, 2022 02:00 PM2022-11-27T14:00:05+5:302022-11-27T14:05:23+5:30
New Delhi, Nov 27 Astad Deboo, a multitalented, multifaceted national treasure, will have an exhibition called Breaking Boundaries ...
New Delhi, Nov 27 Astad Deboo, a multitalented, multifaceted national treasure, will have an exhibition called Breaking Boundaries open on the 10th day of December 2022, the second anniversary of his passing.
The all-encompassing show will be presented at Mumbai's newest transdisciplinary venue, Ice Factory Ballard Estate
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app