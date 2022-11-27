A retrospective on life of Astad Deboo

New Delhi, Nov 27 Astad Deboo, a multitalented, multifaceted national treasure, will have an exhibition called Breaking Boundaries open on the 10th day of December 2022, the second anniversary of his passing.

The all-encompassing show will be presented at Mumbai's newest transdisciplinary venue, Ice Factory Ballard Estate

