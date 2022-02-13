A sparkling wine for your Valentine
By IANS | Published: February 13, 2022 02:00 PM2022-02-13T14:00:05+5:302022-02-13T14:10:14+5:30
New Delhi, Feb 13 On the occasion of Valentine's Day, celebrate your loved ones with the special gift ...
New Delhi, Feb 13 On the occasion of Valentine's Day, celebrate your loved ones with the special gift of Chandon Rose!
A bottle of bubbly is the only thing better than a glass of bubbly! If there's anything better, it's a bottle of Sparkling Wine! And Chandon is a must-have when it gifting your Valentine a beautifully fruity Rose.
Chandon India, based in Nashik, produces award-winning, premium quality sparkling wine Rose that pairs perfectly with a home-cooked meal. Chandon Rose is well-known for its intense aroma and a rich, creamy finish, and it was created with the utmost precision and expertise by specialised winemakers.
Price: INR 2500
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app