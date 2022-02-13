A sparkling wine for your Valentine

New Delhi, Feb 13 On the occasion of Valentine's Day, celebrate your loved ones with the special gift of Chandon Rose!

A bottle of bubbly is the only thing better than a glass of bubbly! If there's anything better, it's a bottle of Sparkling Wine! And Chandon is a must-have when it gifting your Valentine a beautifully fruity Rose.

Chandon India, based in Nashik, produces award-winning, premium quality sparkling wine Rose that pairs perfectly with a home-cooked meal. Chandon Rose is well-known for its intense aroma and a rich, creamy finish, and it was created with the utmost precision and expertise by specialised winemakers.

Price: INR 2500

