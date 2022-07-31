A step towards being Earth-friendly

New Delhi, July 31 Amala Earth is a one-stop shop for all things earth-friendly, taking a step toward conscious living. Amala Earth intends to drive positive change with an array of environmentally conscious brands and products under its umbrella by bringing you its first-ever curated exhibition called the Symphony for Earth, where you can buy a variety of beauty, fashion, home, food, and wellness products.

The exhibition aims to intertwine mindfulness with purposeful consumption by skillfully curating homegrown brands with handcrafted, handwoven, and handmade products, with the goal of gradually introducing conscious options into our daily lives. The exhibition will feature 60 stalls with brands championing the art and practise of sustainability and conscious living, including Doodlage, Urvashi Kaur, Sui, Sirohi, Dressfolk, Soham Dave, Shades of India, Khara Kapas, Itr by Khyati Pande, Naushad Ali, and others.

The curated exhibition aims to bring together a diverse range of handcrafted offerings under one roof, with a key focus on raising awareness and sparking dialogue for a better tomorrow.

Daivik Moringa

The exhibition caters to all those who are already living or wish to begin their journey towards an earth-friendly lifestyle, whether you wish to indulge in artisanal delicacies or engage in some festive shopping. You can browse an exclusive lineup of products that are good for you and the planet, ranging from responsible fashion to ethical beauty to joyful home decor.

With its vegan offerings and holistic wellness products, the all-encompassing exhibition can also satisfy your health-meets-delicious cravings. With Rakhi just around the corner, now is the time to find a meaningful gift that has been thoughtfully curated and represents the love you share with your family.

Merraki Essential

Gunjan Poddar Jindal, founder Amala Earth, quoted, "I hold the word 'transformation' very close to my heart. I began my sustainable journey by introducing natural fabrics into my wardrobe and indulging in a vegetarian diet at home. Our choices define our lifestyle and we are a product of our learnings. That is why I built Amala Earth to be a platform where responsible choices are embraced. As a company, we believe in growing a community of like-minded people while working towards a sustainable tomorrow."

Date: August 4

Venue: Hyatt Regency, New Delhi

Time: 11 a.m. onwards

