Adding light to your celebrations

New Delhi, Dec 23 Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve, a scotch synonymous with irreverent luxury from Diageo India, recapitulates its #PourofGold narrative in collaboration with one of the leading designers of the country, Abhinav Mishra, to celebrate the finest moments of life with a hint of gold.

The Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve X Abhinav Mishra collaboration showcased endearing celebratory moments with Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve to bring alive the storytelling of the liquid, whether intimate or grandeur. The association saw Mishra design and curate an entire celebration experience through a contemporary statement bar, bar trolley, and delightful gifting packs suited for those precious moments in life. Embracing the endless possibilities of celebrations, Abhinav Mishra with his use of mirror work and light created not just a great-looking experience but one that reflects and reminds us to commemorate even the smaller milestones.

The unveiling of the celebratory experience took place on the 18th of December 2022, shining a little bit of light to every celebration, turning them all brilliant, as the globe embraces more complex events to celebrate.

Expressing his excitement for the association, Designer Abhinav Mishra said: "In 2022, ceremonial occasions took on a new code with intimate, meaningful, and more curated get-togethers. A soiree that is intimate yet meaningful creates memories. As part of the association, I was very thrilled to curate a bespoke experience that goes beyond what we wear. The whole experiential is inspired by Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve, capturing the essence of celebrations in the finest possible way."

"Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve has always been adding a touch of self-expression at luxury celebrations. The collaboration highlights ceremonial affairs for consumers who seek occasions that resonate with their identity, belief, and values. We are excited to ally with designer Abhinav Mishra whose exquisite artwork blends in beautifully with the #PourOfGold thereby adding light to every celebration," added Shweta Jain, CBDO: Luxury, Reserve & Craft - India & South Asia at Diageo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor