After two low-key years, Kerala prepares for grand Onam celebrations
By IANS | Published: August 20, 2022 04:42 PM 2022-08-20T16:42:05+5:30 2022-08-20T17:00:19+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 20 Onam ia a famous harvest festival which celebrates the return of the legendary demon King Mahabali. The 10 cheerful days are a festival so special and dear to God's own land that it is remarkably celebrated throughout the nation, outside of Kerala, and even abroad.
When you think of Onam, images of yellow and orange gendas
