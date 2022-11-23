Air pollution damage to lungs is irreversible

New Delhi, Nov 23 Every year the third Wednesday of November is observed as COPD Day, the day strives to raise awareness on the condition, risk factors and also on the importance of a pollution free environment for healthy living. The COPD theme this year rightly proclaims "Healthy Lungs -Never More Important" as the Covid 19 infection has not only created havoc on environment and human life but also compromised our lung health hence the time to fix them is most certainly now before it is too late.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

