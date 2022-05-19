Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in D&G
By IANS | Published: May 19, 2022 10:07 PM2022-05-19T22:07:52+5:302022-05-19T22:20:07+5:30
New Delhi, May 19 Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a voluminous Dolce and Gabbana (D&G) gown adorned with colourful three-D flowers on the second day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Paris.
Aishwarya, who is representing L'Oreal Paris at the Cannes Film Festival, posted a close-up shot of her glam on Instagram with a heart emoji.
On the opening day of the festival, the "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" actress was also seen in a gorgeous hot pink Valentino pantsuit with hot pink heels, attending the premiere of Hollywood star Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
The actress also shared a special moment with Eva Longoria, who represents L'Oreal Paris.
