Ajay Devgn Showcases Culinary Skills, with Nephew Aman and Celebrity Chef Sanjyot Keer

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently delighted fans by cooking his favorite dish, mutton curry, on camera for the first time. Known for preparing this delectable meal every Sunday for brunch, Ajay shared that it is a family favorite. Adding to the charm of the video, his nephew Aman Devgn, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut Azad, joined him, creating a warm and familial atmosphere.

Ajay’s wife, actress Kajol, has often praised his culinary skills. She once shared, “As unbelievable as it may seem, Ajay loves cooking. We often say that some people have taste in their hands, and Ajay is one of those. Whatever he cooks turns out delicious. Cooking is something he enjoys very much. He shuts the kitchen door when he’s at it and never shares his recipes. He often makes amazing khichdi for me, which is his specialty.”

The video also featured YouTuber chef Sanjyot Keer, famous for his channel Your Food Lab (YFL). Chef Keer is a trailblazer, becoming the first Indian chef and digital creator to cook an Indian meal with global music icon Ed Sheeran. Beyond his culinary achievements, Keer produced the award-winning short film Before We Die, highlighting the water crisis in Maharashtra’s interiors. This impactful film won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Renowned for his innovative fusion of flavors, Sanjyot Keer has become a household name, captivating audiences with his creative recipes and charismatic presence.