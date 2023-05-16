Alia Bhatt attends Gucci Cruise 2024 Fashion show

By life

May 15 May 16 Gucci's Indian face, Alia Bhatt attends the Gucci Cruise 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. Making her debut as the global ambassador of the Italian fashion house, this is Bhatt's first public appearance for the brand.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress choose to wear a black Gucci dress teamed with a Gucci Jackie 1961 translucent purse from the brand for her first official outing as worldwide brand ambassador.

The actress who recently gave birth to daughter 'Raha' has shed her pregnancy weight and looked a million bucks. The black dress with silver lining and polka-dot cutouts were completed with minimal makeup smoky black eyes with thick eyeliner, and middle-parted hair pulled back into a ponytail.

