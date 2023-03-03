Amazon and Flipkart announce mega Holi sale and discounts on big products

The festival of Colours, Holi is just around the corner and brands are commemorating the festival with their ongoing big sales. Retailers and e-commerce behemoths Amazon and Flipkart have launched their Holi sales for 2023. Flipkart has commenced the Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023 today. The sale will provide substantial savings on goods from a variety of categories, including the Apple iPhone, AirPods, and others. Customers will have three days to take advantage of the offers during this sale, which runs from March 3 to March 5. This is the perfect opportunity for you to get an iPhone if you have been waiting for a sale. Also, interested consumers can take advantage of fantastic savings on budget smartphones, wearable technology, and more.

The Amazon Holi Sale 2023 is currently ongoing. Interested customers must know that that Amazon is currently providing huge discounts of up to 70% on several products like organic colors, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, laptops, wearable devices, smartphones, Amazon appliances, and many more.Customers must know that they can also take assistance of 'Alexa' to access the Amazon Holi store available on the Amazon shopping application.

Top Smartphones

OnePlus 11R 5G starting- ₹39,999

Samsung A14 5G starting- ₹14,999

Redmi 10A Series starting- ₹7,999

Vivo T1x starting- ₹14,249

Bluetooth headphones

Zebronics Paradise Bluetooth Headset with Mic- ₹599

pTron Soundster Lite 140317952 Bluetooth Headset with Mic- ₹769

Fire-Boltt BH1001 BH1000 On-Ear Noise Isolation Wireless Headphone with Mic- ₹829

Gizmore Giz Over-Ear MH411 Passive Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphone with Mic- ₹949

Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus BSW037 Smartwatch- ₹1,399

Amazon, Flipkart's Holi Sale 2023 is a great opportunity for customers to purchase products at a significant discount. With the festival of Holi approaching, this sale offers a chance to celebrate the occasion with new and exciting products.