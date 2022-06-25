An auction of the Indian Modern Masters

New Delhi, June 25 deRivaz& Ives, an online auction house, hosted its "Indian Modern Art" auction. The online auction featured artworks by leading modern masters such as Gaganendranath Tagore, M.F. Husain, F.N. Souza, Jamini Roy, N.S. Bendre, Ganesh Pyne, B. Prabha, Nasreen Mohamedi, K.H. Ara, and others. This includes some of the rarest master pieces by these artists.

The highlights include one of the most important oil on canvas paintings by artist B. Prabha 'Bombay', purchased by Seth Anandji Manishi Shahin1969-70 directly from the artist; a magnificent M.F. Husain painting' Lakshmi, Ganesha & Saraswati', purchased by a Mumbai-based collector in 1990 directly from the artist; two beautiful K.H. Ara Still Life paintings purchased by the Rajpipla Royal Familyin1967 directly from the artist K.H. Ara, among many others.

"Indo-Modern Art is slowly gaining recognition, as is our unique perspective on modern art." The balanced amalgamation of Indian culture on canvases has provided an inspiring touch to the Indian art community. We have witnessed a very positive response from collectors and art lovers coming from diverse backgrounds and regions of India, " stated Ambassador

