An Indian summer celebrating Craft and Heritage

New Delhi, April 28 Royal Fables, a heritage platform that celebrates the regal and royal culture of India, showcased the rich heritage through its craft, art, and history. Princess Bhargavi Kumari of Bikaner, three-time MLA from Bikaner, and Princess Inayat Inder Kaur of Patiala, Capt Amarinder Singh's daughter, inaugurated the event as the Guests of Honour.



The event "An Indian Summer" was hosted at The Chanakya in New Delhi on April 20 and 21.

A VIP preview over coffee and conversations was hosted with Anshu Khanna and Charu Jayant Chaudhary and a high tea was hosted by Kajoli Sehgal with 20 splendid Palace Karkhanas and famed Indian ateliers.

Anshu Khanna, Founder of Royal Fables, said, "The Royal Indian Summer is our endeavour to showcase the rich cultural heritage of India through the eyes of its royals. We are excited to collaborate with The Chanakya to bring this unique experience to our patrons in Delhi. Our aim is to showcase the legacy of India's royals and their unique perspective on Indian art, craft, and history." Anshu Khanna believes that this event is not just about shopping, but it is also about discovering the history and legacy of Indian art and craft.

People have the ideal opportunity to learn about India's rich heritage and to admire the royals' artistic accomplishments thanks to Royal Fables. Several of India's most well-known royal dynasties are represented in the event, which is dedicated to preserving and promoting India's rich cultural legacy. Rani Archana Kumari of Badnore, Princess Rajeshwari Patiala, Rani Vinita Singh Patiala, Rani Aykirti Singh Baria, Kanwarani Nandini Singh, Kanwarani Kamini Singh, the Pokharan Royal Family, Preeti Singh Daspan, and Digvijay Singh Awagarh were some of the well-known people who attended the event.

In soothing summertime tales, the attendees got the chance to update their houses and wardrobes. The occasion provided the chance to enjoy in the finest jadaus, pearls, and Polkis presented by Parina International, as well as the coolest chiffons, stunning mulmul, and cottons of the highest calibre.

