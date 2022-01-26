Ananda in The Himalayas & The Nautilus Maldives announce partnership

New Delhi, Jan 26 The Nautilus Maldives, a highly tailored bohemian hideaway and private island resort, has collaborated with Ananda in The Himalayas, one of India's top ranked destination spa and wellness retreat, to create a first-of-its-kind wellbeing experience that is customised, opulent, and genuinely one-of-a-kind.

This collaboration, will offer the finest of both worlds: the confluence of the beautiful Himalayas and the broad Indian Ocean, where the luxury of space and time becomes boundless. Two locations where you may re-energize, revitalise, and experience nature at its finest.

Ananda is known for its traditional ayurveda, yoga, meditation, and Vedanta with transformational wellness programmes led by notable specialists in these fields, and is set in the serene Himalayan foothills.

Yoga at Hawa Mahal and Meditation

Set against the stunning background of the Baa Atoll in the Maldives, the Nautilus is known as the most personalised private island experience, and its "anytime, anywhere, as you please" style of hospitality invites guests to come as they are.

. As part of the daily schedule at the Solasta Spa overwater yoga pavilion, guests at The Nautilus will be able to experience signature Ananda Meditation and Breathwork practises as part of the hotel's extensive spa offerings. The Ananda Dhyana meditation and breathwork series is specifically designed for guests at The Nautilus to recharge themselves by improving clarity of thought and achieving a heightened sense of balance.

. From January to March 2022, guests at The Nautilus will be able to sample a selection of signature Ananda gourmet wellness cuisine as part of The Nautilus' culinary offerings. Ananda's signature wellness cuisine incorporates key Ayurvedic principles, such as whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, low-fat dairy products, and the avoidance of added or artificial salts, colours, flavours, or preservatives.

. At the same time, Ananda guests can enjoy signature dishes from The Nautilus' three gourmet restaurants: Zeytoun, which focuses on intriguing infusions of Mediterranean and Arabic cuisine; Ocaso, which celebrates simplicity with Japanese and Latin-American creations; and Thyme, which specialises in island-inspired tropical cuisine.

. In addition, a one-of-a-kind multi-day Ananda Wellness Retreat at The Nautilus is already planned for April 2022. From April 7 to 11, 2022, Ananda experts will be in residence at The Nautilus, conducting daily classes, workshops, and guided sessions in yoga, meditation, and presenting Ananda's gourmet wellness cuisine.

A dish served at Zeytoun at The Nautilus

"With recent events and changed life circumstances, our guests' health awareness and sustainable lifestyle are becoming increasingly important." As a result, we are delighted to have found such a strong partner in the field of holistic wellbeing and to further enhance our guests' wellness journey with Ananda's strong expertise," says Mohamed Ashraf, General Manager of The Nautilus Maldives.

"The Ananda concept is a journey to discover one's inner self, aided by ancient wellness practises and retreats to places of solace where tranquil nature and nurturing care create long-lasting transformations." The combination of Ananda's wellness expertise and bespoke luxury from The Nautilus across two magical destinations presents a one-of-a-kind and immersive opportunity for our global patrons," says Mahesh Natarajan, Chief Operating Officer, Ananda in the Himalayas.

