Anoushka Shankar to perform at 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 28 Kicking off the proceedings for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 5th February 2023. In an exciting development, the ceremony will be marked by a stirring performance by current Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar, making it her third Grammy performance.

The masterful sitar player, producer, film composer, activist, and nine-time Grammy Award Nominee will perform alongside vocalist Arooj Aftab on their Grammy -nominated track Udhero Na from Arooj's new album, Vulture Prince.

While Udhero Na is up for Best Global Music Performance, Anoushka's latest album, Between Us…

