AquaKraft Introduces AAPA – A Green, Sustainable and Water-Positive Drinking Water Solution for Homes and Domestic Use

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22: AquaKraft Group Ventures, a leader in sustainable water solutions, is thrilled to announce the soft launch of AAPA, a revolutionary point-of-use disinfection system designed specifically for homes and domestic purposes. AAPA offers an innovative approach to providing green, sustainable, and bacteria-free drinking water, ensuring the health and well-being of households while minimizing environmental impact.

AAPA, a brainchild of Dr. Subramanya Kusnur – Founder Chairman & CEO of AquaKraft, is developed in collaboration with the esteemed Institute of Chemical Technology (formerly known as UDCT), AAPA, unique disinfection technology has undergone rigorous testing and validation. This cutting-edge solution sets a new standard in home water disinfection, guaranteeing bacteria-free water for everyday consumption.

Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Institute of Chemical Technology, Prof. Aniruddha Pandit said “I am very pleased with the soft launch of AAPA which has been developed under the joint R&D agreement between ICT & AquaKraft. Under this agreement it is our firm endeavour to innovate green, water +ve & sustainable solutions for contamination in drinking water, sanitation & sewage. AAPA is in alignment with the National Green Tribunal directive for TDS in water under 500 and will provide bacteria free water while preserving the natural minerals. I congratulate Dr. Subramanya Kusnur and Team AquaKraft for having taken this innovation to the market for the benefit of one and all.”

Key features of APA include:

Point of Use Disinfection System: AAPA’s system is strategically designed to be installed at the point of water usage in homes and domestic settings. This ensures that every drop of water consumed is free from harmful bacteria and contaminants.

Green and Sustainable Approach: Recognizing the importance of sustainability, AAPA prioritizes eco-friendly practices. The system requires minimal inlet pressure, resulting in significantly reduced power consumption compared to traditional solutions. By conserving energy, AAPA contributes to a greener future.

Water Conservation: AAPA’s system is designed to minimize water wastage. Unlike conventional systems that waste water during backwashing, AAPA optimizes water usage, making it a water-positive solution.

Low Maintenance: AAPA understands the importance of convenience for homeowners. The system has been engineered for hassle-free operation and requires very low maintenance. This saves valuable time and effort for users, ensuring a seamless user experience.

NSF Certified Components: AAPA utilizes components that are NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) certified. This certification guarantees the quality, safety, and reliability of the materials used, providing customers with peace of mind.

Compliance with Green Standards: AAPA’s technology aligns with the National Green Tribunal ruling, ensuring that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water remain below 500. This compliance ensures that the water provided by AAPA meets the recommended standards for consumption and contributes to a healthier lifestyle.

Further commenting, the man behind the elegant design of AAPA, Vinay Rao said “If you have a look at the design, we were directly inspired by the beautiful waves of flowing water, with a frosted finish to symbolise the purity and translucency of glaciers. The name AAPA comes from the Sanskrit word for water. This elegant design will surely enhance your kitchen’s style while making you one step more sustainable.”

“AquaKraft believes that access to clean, safe drinking water is a fundamental right for every individual. To this effect, the R&D partnership with ICT enables us to innovate sustainable solutions for existing and emerging contaminant profiles. With the soft launch of AAPA, we aim to make this vision a reality for homes and domestic settings. By providing an innovative solution that combines cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and water conservation, AAPA is set to revolutionize the way people access and consume drinking water in their everyday lives.” Said Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, Founder Chairman & CEO, AquaKraft Group Ventures.

AAPA was soft launched under a joint initiative between International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) & AquaKraft called Be Water +ve – a global water sustainability influencer program. AAPA will leverage the 800 million strong audience to proliferate & influence sustainability in water leading to all round wellness.”

Commenting on the opportunity, C. Sridhar, Director AquaKraft Group Ventures said “The India Water purifier market size reached USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42 % during 2023-2028. (source www.imarcgroup.com). AAPA with its distinctive environment friendly features contributing to a healthy lifestyle is well poised to revolutionise the home filtration segment.”

To know more and register for early bird pricing, please visit https://bewaterpositive.in/aapa- sustainable-water-purifier/

