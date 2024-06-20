Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals 'Dirty Secret' of Protein Powders: Not Always What They Seem

Arnold Schwarzenegger advocates for cautious selection of whey-based protein powders, cautioning against certain brands that utilize protein concentrate. According to a recent edition of the Arnold’s Pump Club Newsletter, Schwarzenegger highlights concerns that such products may deliver less protein than stated, implying a potential discrepancy in quality compared to other options.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has brought attention to what he calls a 'dirty secret' surrounding protein powders. While he primarily derives his protein from whole foods such as eggs, salmon, lentils, and beans, Schwarzenegger also supplements his diet with pea powdered protein. In the past, ‘The Austrian Oak’ has stressed that quantity tends to trump quality with protein, adding that ‘high absorption’ options aren’t always necessary.

Schwarzenegger recently revealed that when opting for a whey protein concentrate, consumers might receive significantly less protein than what is advertised.

“Your Protein Powder Might Have a Dirty Secret The next time you buy a protein supplement, make sure you take a look at the fine print on the ingredient label.” “If you use a whey protein concentrate, you might be getting much less protein than you think.” Since it is a concentrate, the range of protein by weight can vary as much as 20 percent to 80 percent.

Schwarzenegger pointed out that due to loopholes in the supplement industry, companies find it easier to deliver a lower-quality product.

“Whey protein concentrate is a high-quality form of protein, but because of the many loopholes in the supplement industry, it’s easy for companies to deliver a lower-quality product without your awareness.” “You can think of “concentrate” as a way to grade the purity of a protein. Whey protein concentrates can be anywhere from 20 percent to 80 percent protein by weight — but you don’t always know what you’re getting.”

Regrettably, brands are not obligated to specify the percentage on the label, leaving consumers in the dark about what they are getting.

“And you won’t necessarily know what percentage is being used because your supplement label does not need to specify the type of whey protein concentrate. It’s why we encourage you to look for NSF Certified for Sport or Informed Sport products, as both require label accuracy. Again, there’s nothing bad about whey protein concentrate. But the lack of clarity can mean you’re getting less protein than you think.”

Schwarzenegger also suggests an alternative to protein concentrates: whey protein isolate, which typically contains at least 90 percent protein by weight.

“Alternatively, you could buy a whey protein isolate, which is standardized at a minimum of 90 percent protein by weight.”

