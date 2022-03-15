As cool as Zayn Malik

New Delhi, March 15 Singing sensation Zayn Malik explores his passion for old-school video games the second release of the successful Zayn X Arnette collaboration which takes the artist's creative vision into a new dimension. Paying out the second level of this game-within-a-game through the colourful lens of four hyped eyewear styles, set somewhere between Utopia and the future, the frames are designed for gamepad legends.

"I think the Retro-Town looks are cool," states Zayn. "I've always been into gaming, so I was very interested in putting those design elements and aesthetics into this collection drop with Arnette. I like the look of the Daken, it's a mix of modern with an old-school vibe."

These statement shapes and gender-neutral profiles, named after legendary characters from epic graphic novels and cult films, take us on a trip through an alternate reality with synth-pop shades that see beyond the hype. Furthermore, with sustainable bio-acetates and bio-lenses in the mix, they provide a win-win style for environmentally conscious trend setters.

The campaign is as fun, positive, and unexpected as the frames themselves, with a hint of 90's nostalgia and plenty of contemporary attitude. Zayn transforms vaporwave visuals and graffiti art into brand new looks as he walks down a sunset boulevard towards the neon lights of his multi-screen game room. With glitch-pixel colour blocks and lumo layers enhancing the design of his custom frames, graphic Z lens or frame logos, this collection stands out.

