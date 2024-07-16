Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Know Parana Time, Fasting Rules and How To Properly Break Fast – Details Inside

Many people observe the Ekadashi fast with devotion, but some may do it simply to enjoy the special foods associated with the occasion. However, it's important to remember that not everyone can digest these foods easily. Some people experience heartburn or indigestion after eating them.

To avoid discomfort during the Ekadashi fast, it's important to take precautions both during and after the fast. Just as we pay attention to what we eat and avoid during the fast, we should also be mindful of what we eat when breaking the fast. This will help prevent health problems and digestive issues.

Ashadi Ekadashi 2024 Date and Time:

Ashadi Ekadashi 2024 Date: 17th July 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 8:34 PM, 16th July 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 9:03 PM, 17th July 2024

Ashadi Ekadashi 2024: Parana Time

The Parana for Ashadi Ekadashi will occur on the following day, July 18, 2024, from 5:55 AM to 8:34 AM. Devotees can break their fast after sunrise.

Breaking the Fast

Since the Ekadashi fast typically ends on the second day, many people rush to work and only have a cup of tea and a biscuit in the morning. They then eat a heavy lunch at noon or 1:00 PM. However, this is not advisable, especially if you have been fasting the previous day.

If you are accustomed to having tea in the morning, reduce your intake. If possible, have a light breakfast. Otherwise, you may experience digestive problems or even headaches.

Instead of tea and biscuits, have fruits or fruit juice in the morning. Bananas, oranges, and other fruits are good choices. You can also soak dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, and dates in water overnight and eat them in the morning.

For lunch, include whole grains like rice, wheat, and jowar in your diet. You can also have potatoes, fruit salad, or savory dishes like Medu Vada (lentil fritters).

Avoid Heavy Foods

Avoid spicy, greasy, and fried foods when breaking the fasting. Fasting gives your digestive system a rest, and overloading it with heavy foods can lead to problems.

Instead, opt for lighter fare like upma (savory porridge), sheera (sweet semolina pudding), rice kheer (rice pudding), soup, jowar bhakri (sorghum flatbread), or daliya upma (broken wheat porridge).

Indulge in Sweet Treats

Desserts are often a part of Ekadashi celebrations. For a healthier option, make kheer with rice or wheat. These puddings are high in protein and carbohydrates, which can help combat weakness caused by fasting.

Reduce the amount of sugar in your kheer or use jaggery (unrefined cane sugar) instead.

By following these tips, you can break your Ekadashi fast in a healthy way and avoid digestive problems.