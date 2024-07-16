Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024 Wishes in Marathi: Messages, Images, Whatsapp Status to Share and Celebrate Devshayani Ekadashi

Ashadhi Ekadashi, also known as Devshayani Ekadashi, Maha Ekadashi, or Shayani Ekadashi, is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu, especially celebrated in Maharashtra. Celebrated on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June-July), this day marks the beginning of the Chaturmas period, a four-month sacred period in the Hindu calendar. The history of Ashadhi Ekadashi dates back to ancient times when it is believed that on this day, Lord Vishnu goes into a state of deep meditation (Yoga-Nidra) on the cosmic ocean of Milk (Kshirasagara). This festival holds immense significance as devotees believe that observing fasts and engaging in devotional activities on this day will help them attain Moksha and divine blessings.





Date & Puja Rituals:

Ashadhi Ekadashi in 2024 will be celebrated on July 17. On this auspicious day, devotees observe various rituals and pooja ceremonies to honor Lord Vishnu. The day begins with a ritualistic bath early in the morning, followed by the offering of prayers and flowers to Lord Vishnu. Devotees visit temples, recite Vishnu Sahasranama, and engage in bhajans and kirtans. Fasting is a common practice, where some people observe a strict fast without water, while others may consume fruits and milk. The fast is broken the next day after performing the Ekadashi Parana, which involves offering food to Brahmins and the needy. Ashadhi Ekadashi is also marked by the grand Palkhi processions of Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshwar, where devotees undertake a pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu.

To celebrate this spiritual festival, share heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes, and images with friends and family, spreading the joy and blessings of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Share these Marathi Wishes, Messages, and Images to celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024:



















Celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024 with devotion and joy, embracing the spiritual significance and sharing the divine blessings with everyone around you. It's a time to reflect on spiritual growth, seek blessings for prosperity, and deepen one's connection with Lord Vishnu. Whether participating in temple rituals, fasting, or joining the vibrant Palkhi processions, Ashadhi Ekadashi offers a profound opportunity for spiritual renewal and communal celebration.