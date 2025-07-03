Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025 Date: When to Observe the Fast July 5 or 6? Check Tithi and Muhurat To Break The Fast

Ashadhi Ekadashi is consider one of the auspicious day in Hindu culture. Fasting during this period is consider as good as we receives blessing from lord Vitthal. This fast is dedicated to lord Vishnu and according to the Hindu calander Ekadashi occurs twice in month one of them is in the Krishna Paksha, and the other is in the Shukla Paksha. Their are in all 24 Ekadashi in a year and Ashadi Ekadashi which falls in the Shukla Paksha of the month of Ashadh.

This Ekadashi is also called ‘Devashayani Ekadashi’. It is said that those who observe the fast of Ekadashi are freed from sins and gets blessing. Their is confusion about the date on which day will the fast of Ashadhi Ekadashi be observed on July 5 or 6?

Ekadashi this year falls on July 6 according to calendar but the tithi starts from on July 5 (Saturday) at 6:58 pm and will continue till July 6 (Sunday) at 9:14 pm. According to the Uday Tithi, the fast of Ashadhi Ekadashi will be observed on July 6.

Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat – 04:08 AM to 04:49 AM Abhijit Muhurat – 11:58 PM to 12:54 PM Vijay Muhurat – 02:45 PM to 03:40 PM Gadhuli Muhurat – 7:21 PM to 07:42 PM Amrit Kaal – 12:51 PM to 02:38 PM Tripuskar Yoga – 09:14 PM to 10:42 PM Ravi Yoga – 05:56 AM to 10:42 PM

Timing for Breaking the Ashadhi Ekadashi Fast (Parana):

The Ashadhi Ekadashi fast will be broken on 7th July (Monday). According to the Panchang, the auspicious time to perform the Parana (breaking of the fast) is from 5:29 AM to 8:16 AM in the morning.

Why is Ashadhi Ekadashi called Devshayani Ekadashi? (Devshayani Ekadashi 2025)

Devshayani Ekadashi gets its name from the Hindu belief that the gods' night starts with Dakshinayan, around Karka Sankranti in the month of Ashadh. One human year is like a single day and night for the gods, with Uttarayan being their daytime. It is believed that Lord Vishnu goes to sleep on this Ekadashi and wakes up on Kartik Ekadashi (Devuthani Ekadashi). This four-month period when Vishnu is asleep is called Chaturmas. People believe that the power of all the gods becomes focused in the fast that is observed on this day.

Also Read: Ashadhi Ekadashi Special Recipe: Vrat-Friendly Crispy Medu Vada Recipe with Sabudana and Bhagar

How will you celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi? (Ashadi Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi)

Wakeup early morning, Take a bath wear fresh clothes and offer water to Sun. Do pooja and offer flowers and perform aarti by lighting incense and lamps. After completing the puja, chant the mantra ‘Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya’ and Shri Vishnu Sahasranama and offer alms to Lord Vishnu. Finally, perform the aarti of Shri Vishnu and pray for the well-being of you and your family.