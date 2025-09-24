Ashwini Vinayak Chaturthi 2025: Date, Fasting, Offerings, and Worship Practices During Navratri

Navratri is celebrated in month of Ashwin from Shuddha Pratipada to Ashwin Shuddha Dashami. This year, Navratri is celebrated from 22 September 2025 to 02 October 2025. On the occasion of Navratri, the Goddess is worshipped at every house. The Goddess is served to the best of our ability by our respective devotees. To gain eternal devotion and grace of Lord Ganesha, the fast of Vinayak Chaturthi is observed on the Shuddha Chaturthi of every month. Fasting on vinayak chaturthi is considered auspicious.

Vinayak Chaturthi, which falls in the Shuddha Paksha of Ashwin, occurs on Thursday, September 25, 2025. On this day, when Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom, is worshipped, devotees should also remember Dattaguru and his incarnations: Shripad Shrivallabh Swami, Narasimha Saraswati Maharaj, and Swami Samarth. It is said that chanting and worshipping Guru mantras on Thursdays will bring the grace of the Sadguru.

During Vinayak Chaturthi in Navratri, it is essential to worship Lord Ganesha alongside the Goddess. Offering a pair of Durvas to Lord Ganesha is highly recommended, followed by bowing down with devotion and prayer. It is believed that offering 21 pairs of Durvas on this day pleases Lord Ganesha, bestowing happiness, prosperity, and wisdom upon devotees. Without offering Durvas, the worship of Lord Ganesha is considered incomplete, and the full merit of the worship may not be attained. Jaswandi flowers, which are beloved by Lord Ganesha, should also be offered, along with laddus, modaks, or other sweet dishes that he enjoys. By performing these rituals, it is believed that Lord Ganesha is pleased and grants blessings.

Fasting Rules

Observing a fast for Ashwini Vinayak Chaturthi involves abstaining from certain foods and maintaining mental purity to honor Lord Ganesha. The fast is typically observed from sunrise until moonrise and is broken after performing the evening puja and making an offering to the moon.

You can choose a level of fasting that suits your health and preferences. The main types include: Nirjala Vrat (Water Fast), Phalahar Vrat: (Can consume fruits, milk, nuts). Satvik Fast: A more moderate fast where you eat simple, vegetarian meals. Permitted foods often include sabudana (tapioca pearls), singhara (water chestnut flour), and rajgira (amaranth).

Foods to avoid during the fast: Grains and pulses: Cereals, rice and lentils. Non-vegetarian food: Meat, fish, and eggs. Tamasic foods: Onions and garlic. Regular salt: Use rock salt (sendha namak) instead. Intoxicants: Alcohol and tobacco.